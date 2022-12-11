Police say the person pictured tried to pick up a fraudulent prescription at the Costco in Leesburg on Dec. 4. (Photo: Leesburg Police)

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are looking for someone who they say tried to pick up a fraudulent prescription at Costco.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, the person pictured tried to pick up a fake prescription from the Costco, located at 1330 Edward Ferry Road NE, on Sunday, Dec. 4.

After leaving the store, person was seen leaving the parking lot in the car pictured (right). Anyone who recognizes the person or car pictured is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.