LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying two juveniles who they say stole alcohol from a Sheetz convenience store twice in one day.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, the two juveniles shoplifted alcohol from a Sheetz located at 601 California Drive NE.

A few hours later, around 3:50 p.m., the same juveniles reportedly came back to the same store and stole more alcohol before leaving the store in the direction of some nearby apartments. The suspects are estimated to have stolen around $250 of alcohol from the store.

Both of the suspects are described as Black juveniles standing about 5’6″ and weighing around 145 pounds. Both were wearing large sunglasses and hoods over their heads during the incidents.

The one wearing grey was described as having dreads and the one wearing black was described as having short, curly hair. Anyone who believes they may recognize the juveniles pictured or has information related to these incidents is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.