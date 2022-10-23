Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or believes they may have seen him is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-443-8477. (Photo: Leesburg Police)

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured or believes they may have seen him is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-443-8477. (Photo: Leesburg Police)

LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are working to identify and locate a sexual battery suspect who is believed to have committed other similar crimes in the area.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, a woman reported being approached and groped by the man pictured at the Target on the 1200 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The man ran out of the store and left the area in a newer model white Dodge Caravan immediately after.

The suspect is described as a roughly 5’7″, 140-pound man around the age of 30 wearing a white dress shirt, white pants, a grey denim jacket and black sneakers. Before the assault, he was reportedly walking around the store with a clipboard soliciting donations from customers.

Police believe the suspect has committed similar crimes at other Targets across the region. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or believes they may have seen him is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-443-8477.