LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department, who recently posted and survey and asked the community to decide the name of their new K-9, has announced the results of the survey.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Leesburg Police Department announced that their newest K-9 would be named Riley, after Sherry Riley, a Leesburg Police dispatcher who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.

In August, the department asked the community for help naming the K-9 and posted a survey on their Facebook page. The department narrowed the choices down to three — Lucky, Rocky and Riley. Riley had nearly 87% of the total votes.

According to the department, Sherry Riley grew up in Leesburg and was employed by the police department for 18 years. Before that, she volunteered with the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and was an operation al member of the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company.

“Sherry left behind a legacy of kindness and compassion for helping others, and we are grateful that we each for to share part of our lives with her!” the post read.

Riley and his owner, Officer Bobby Hall, will complete basic K-9 handler training, which will include training for explosive ordinance detection.