LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Leesburg police said they were investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Evans Ridge Apartments.

Officers said the 8-year-old was riding a bike in the area of 402 Evans Ridge Terrace NE around 7:30 p.m. when a gray 4-door vehicle stopped near the child. The driver told the child to get into his vehicle.

Police asked people who live in Evans Ridge Apartments who have surveillance systems to check for footage of the incident.

Anyone with information may contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500.