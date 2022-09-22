LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Leesburg are warning residents in the town about a reported phone scam in which a caller claiming to be from a government agency allegedly threatened to arrest the victim if they failed to provide personal and financial information or if they didn’t pay fines.

As part of the scam, the victim also reportedly received a second call from someone claiming to be a Leesburg police officer.

According to police, the scammers call victims and claim to be from government agencies, such as the IRS, the Social Security Administration, Customs & Border Patrol, utility companies threatening to shut down the victim’s electricity or the Leesburg Police Department. In the call, the scammers say the situation can be resolved if the victim provides personal and financial information or if the victim gives the scammers the serial numbers of money cards obtained from a local store.

Police said the scammers falsify their caller ID information so that it appears as if the call is coming from the government agency or company that the scammers are impersonating.

The Leesburg Police Department offers the following reminders in case anyone comes across this phone scam:

Never give your personal or financial information over the phone or through email to anyone you do not know

Do not wire money and do not provide debit/credit card and money card numbers to anyone you do not know

Remember that government agencies and utility companies will not contact you to demand immediate payment of fees and bills by money cards

Remember that law enforcement officers and agencies will never ask you for money

Anyone who needs to verify a caller claiming to be from the Leesburg Police Department can contact the department at 703-771-4500.