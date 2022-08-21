LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old girl previously reported missing has been located and is safe, but police are still looking for her acquaintance who they say assaulted and abducted her.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Yelsi Mendez-Chicas and 20-year-old Joel Hernandez-Melendez were reported missing after it was determined that Hernandez-Melendez assaulted and abducted Mendez-Chicas on Friday, Aug. 19.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, Leesburg Police announced that Mendez-Chicas was found safe, but that they are still looking for Hernandez-Melendez, who is currently wanted for abduction as well as assault and battery.

Hernandez-Melendez was last seen on Friday, Aug. 19 wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. He is 5’8″, weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they have seen Hernandez-Melendez or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500.