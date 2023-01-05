WASHINGTON, DC (WRIC) — A Library of Congress employee who stole dozens of laptops and auctioned them off on eBay was sentenced to six months of house arrest this week.

Dennis Gamarra, 53, was an IT contractor for a private company who was assigned to support the Library of Congress. This year, he pleaded guilty to stealing 29 Dell laptops that were routinely issued to employees and selling them on eBay, pocketing the proceeds.

In the course of that investigation, police also discovered that he had earlier stolen 28 tablets from the Department of Commerce, where he had worked before transferring to the Library of Congress.

“The defendant engaged in a years’ long scheme at not one, but two, separate government agencies, in which he stole government-furnished equipment … sold the stolen items on his personal eBay account, and recouped the proceeds and deposited them into his personal bank account,” the government’s sentencing memorandum reads.

Gamarra’s scheme was ultimately discovered because one of his eBay customers called the company that had provided the laptops to the Library of Congress and asked them to transfer the warranty to him, not knowing that the device was in fact stolen.

An internal investigation revealed that the laptop in question had been left behind by a contractor when he resigned in 2019 — and that Gamarra was the one who had picked it up in January 2020.

Sales of the laptops were later linked to Gamarra’s eBay account, and he told federal agents that he stole the laptops because he was “having financial difficulties.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The government called for Gamarra to be given two years’ probation and six months of house arrest, but Gamarra’s lawyers argued that the sentence should be reduced to just a single year of probation and “the shortest period of home detention the Court believes is warranted.”

“Defendant is mortified by his involvement in the underlying theft,” they wrote. “He never planned nor anticipated he would ever commit a criminal offense.”

The court ultimately imposed just one year of probation, but sided with the government in imposing six months of house arrest.