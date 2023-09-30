FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A lieutenant that has worked with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department for 17 years was arrested for obtaining drugs by fraud, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said that during a monthly inspection of medication at Fire Station 36 on Aug. 1, a technician reportedly found a vial of morphine that appeared to be tampered with.

The technician saw that the volume of the liquid in the vial was not at the same level of volume as other vials and that there appeared to be a hole in the plastic-controlled substance kit. Afterward, the technician immediately reported the issue to his supervisor, according to police.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department then began an internal investigation into the tampering of the controlled substance. During the investigation, three additional instances were noted where vials of morphine and fentanyl were either tampered with or stolen during August and September, which occurred at Fire Station 36 and 39.

On Sept. 6, the Fire and Rescue Department notified Fairfax Police of the incidents, after which a criminal investigation was conducted.

The investigation found that 40-year-old Aleksandra Olegoyna Kazmar, of Front Royal was tampering with the vials to steal the medication for her personal use, according to police.

Kazmar was charged with one felony count of obtaining drugs by fraud and was arrested and released on an unsecured bond.

Kazmar worked with the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department for 17 years and was assigned as a relief Lieutenant. Since the investigation, Kazmar was placed on administrative leave, according to police.