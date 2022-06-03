LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that a lightning strike was the cause of a house fire that displaced a family of three on Thursday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., a structure fire on Rusty Blackhaw Square in Sterling was reported to emergency responders.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found a three-story townhome with smoke coming from the roofline. All three occupants were already safely outside of the building.

Fire and rescue units quickly located and extinguished the fire in the attic. Crews remained at the scene to ventilate the structure and search for any additional fire spread.

The three displaced occupants are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the damages from the fire to be valued at $75,000.