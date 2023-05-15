LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman employed by the Loudoun County Department of Family Services was arrested after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the county.

The Department of Family Services contacted the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office after they discovered possible fraud during an internal review. The Sheriff’s Office then investigated and found that between November of 2021 and October of 2022, more than 550 hours were fraudulently billed to the department’s Child Subsidy Program.

Theresa A. Smith of Prince William County, who worked as a child care specialist for the department, was charged with embezzling around $29,000 from the department.

On May 10, Smith turned herself in at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and was later released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.