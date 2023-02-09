LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County resident is dead after being sent to the hospital with critical injuries from a house fire that caused hundreds of thousands dollars worth of damage and killed three pets earlier this week.

Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, Loudoun County fire and rescue crews responded to Thrush Road in Sterling for a reported house fire. According to Loudoun County Fire, a passerby had called 911 after seeing smoke.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the rear of the home. Crews rescued one unconscious adult and and multiple unresponsive pets from the house.

The occupant of the home, now identified as 47-year-old Sterling resident Jason Urchasko, was transported to Inova Lansdowne hospital in critical condition. Two dogs and a cat were pronounced dead on the scene.

Urchasko died from his injuries on Wednesday, Feb. 8. His family has been notified. According to Loudoun Fire, Urchasko was an organ donor, and his family is now working to make sure his organs are appropriately donated.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the house fire was caused by a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack. The home also did not have working smoke alarms. The Fire Marshal’s estimates the damage to the home and its content to be about $351,000.

While lithium batteries are usually safe, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported over 25,000 overheating or fire incidents over the course of five years involving lithium battery powered products.

“Two important safety messages should be taken away from this tragedy,” Fire Chief Keith Johnson said. “Have working smoke alarms and use caution with these lithium batteries that are being used in more and more household products.

Johnson also said he would be sending Loudoun firefighters and community outreach specialists to the Thrush Road neighborhood on Thursday, Feb. 9 to offer smoke alarm assessments and spread fire safety information.

For more information about Loudoun County’s free smoke alarm program services or lithium battery safety, visit Loudoun County online.