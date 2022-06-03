LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Reports of a possible fire caused a Loudoun County middle school to evacuate Friday morning.

Loudoun County Fire and EMS responded to Farmwell Station Middle School after receiving reports of an electrical odor.

Children and faculty were evacuated from the building as fire crews made their way inside to investigate.

During the investigation, crews did not find anything of note; fire and smoke were absent from the premises.

The cause of the smell is still unknown but children and faculty were allowed to return to their classrooms as crews deemed the scene safe.