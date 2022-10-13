LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say were involved in a robbery on Wednesday night in Leesburg.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 12, two men went into the Valero gas station on the 13200 block James Monroe Highway. While one of the men took money from the cash register, the other man began hitting a gas station employee multiple times with a wooden baton.

The employee was injured, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was treated at an area hospital and have since been released.

Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Officers are still looking for the two men involved. The suspects are described as Black males were gloves and masks. One suspect was wearing black pants, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and was carrying a multicolored bat. The other subject was wearing grey pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a red colored baton.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case, or who was in the area between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday evening, is asked to contact Detective M. Schmidt with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You can also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.