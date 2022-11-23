A man’s celebratory gunfire during a gender reveal prompted three Tennessee schools to go on lockdown. (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County Public School faculty member has been charged after police say she assaulted a student twice.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, a school resource officer at Lightridge High School in the Aldie area of the county was made aware of a report that a behavioral assistant assaulted a student inside a classroom on two separate occasions.

Following an investigation into the alleged assaults, the behavioral assistant, 55-year-old Julie Hancher of Leesburg, was charged with two counts of assault.