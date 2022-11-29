LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery that took place at a Family Dollar in the Sterling area.

According to police, the robbery took place at around 7:26 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Family Dollar on the 300 block of Enterprise Street.

The suspect is described as a white woman with a slim build, wearing a black hat, black mask, oversized blue and black flannel jacket, black jeans and black boots.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.