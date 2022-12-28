Hany Saleh, 46, was last seen in Sterling, Va. a week ago, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Sterling man who was last seen a week ago.

Hany Saleh. Credit: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Hany Saleh, 46, was last on Wednesday, Dec. 21, around his home in the 45000 block of Grammercy Terrace in Sterling, Va.

Saleh is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Anyone with any information about Saleh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Rodriguez at 703-777-1021.