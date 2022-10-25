Anyone who has seen the truck or trailer pictured is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trailer they say was stolen in the Sterling area.

According to police, a trailer was stolen some time between midnight and 1 a.m. on Oct. 11 on the 45600 block of Elmwood Court. The suspect was driving a white GMC single-cab, long bed truck from the early 2000s.

Anyone who has seen the truck or trailer pictured is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Anyone who has seen the truck or trailer pictured, or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.