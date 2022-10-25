LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trailer they say was stolen in the Sterling area.
According to police, a trailer was stolen some time between midnight and 1 a.m. on Oct. 11 on the 45600 block of Elmwood Court. The suspect was driving a white GMC single-cab, long bed truck from the early 2000s.
Anyone who has seen the truck or trailer pictured, or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.