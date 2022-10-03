LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County Public Schools substitute teacher was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after an alleged incident involving a student at a high school in Leesburg.

According to a news release from the Town of Leesburg, the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Tuscarora High School. The school’s resource officer received a report that a student had been forcefully removed from a classroom by a substitute teacher. The student did not report any injuries.

After the incident, the substitute teacher, 68-year-old Hans Mirzaei, was removed from the school and later charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

The School Resource Officer Unit of the Leesburg Police Department is investigating this incident, anyone with information is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.