LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Loudoun County man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after police say he hit a Leesburg Police Officer’s cruiser while they were responding to a disabled vehicle.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, two officers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking the exit lane from East Market Street to Crosstrail Boulevard SE.

In order to safely help the driver, the officers blocked the exit lanes with their cruisers and turned their flashing lights on. Just before 11 p.m., one of the cruisers was struck by a vehicle. No one was inside the cruiser at the time and no one was injured.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the cruiser, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Deleonardis of the Paeonian Springs area of Loudoun, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.