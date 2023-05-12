LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole an Amazon van from a parking lot used by Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD) employees.

According to police, at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, the man pictured stole an Amazon van from the IAD North Employee Parking Lot, located at 45077 Flight Crew Drive in the Sterling area of Loudoun County.

The van is described as a blue 2019 Ford Transit van with Amazon branding and Virginia tags UNH5069. The suspect is described as having pink clothing and distinct tattoos on his arms, hands and neck.

Police are asking for help identifying any local companies who use pink uniforms. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Roque of the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.