LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who they say is wanted for assault, abduction and child endangerment.

According to police, on Sunday, July 9, deputies responded to the intersection of Braddock Road and Lenah Crossing in the Aldie area of Loudoun County for a report of an injured woman.

The woman told police that she had been struck by 30-year-old Deyvon M. Newman of Manassas while they were sitting in a parked vehicle. When the woman tried to get out of the vehicle, Newman forced her back inside and drove off.

Soon after taking off, Newman crashed the vehicle and the woman and a child were able to get out of the vehicle and away from him. Newman ran away from the crash scene and deputies searched the area with the help of a helicopter unit from the Fairfax County Police Department, but could not find him.

Newman, who was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey sweatpants, is wanted for assault, abduction and child endangerment. Anyone who believes they may have seen him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.