ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Ali Ghaemi won’t soon forget the number combination he used to win $1 million in a single lottery drawing, partially due to the fact that it is his birthday.

Ghaemi was getting ready to leave town when he decided to splurge on tickets for the Pick 4 Virginia Lottery game for the Sept. 6 drawing. He headed over to the Safeway located at 1688 Anderson Road in McLean, where he decided to buy 200 tickets to the game.

Each play cost $1 and contained the same combination of the four digits he selected, 0-2-6-5. When the winning numbers were drawn that night, each of Ghaemi’s 200 tickets won the $5,000 top prize, a total win of $1 million.

Despite his life-changing win, the retired real estate investor was cool as a cucumber after his win.

“I must tell you, I really haven’t hit the ceiling,” he told Lottery officials. “I can’t tell you that I jumped up.”

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.