CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The drivers of two vehicles involved in a tragic crash on a Virginia highway on Monday afternoon are now dead.

Police said the crash occurred around noon Monday along the 15300 block of Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway.) Shea E. Hawkins, 31, of Winchester, was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee down a private driveway when the car’s brakes failed, which caused the Jeep to enter Route 340 and crash into a 2001 Mack truck that was hauling cement. Both vehicles then ran off of the road and flipped over, and the Mack truck caught on fire.

The driver of the truck, 66-year-old Lewis E. Thompson, of Grottoes, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Hawkins also died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation.