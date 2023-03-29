ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the killing of a man whom a maintenance worker found dead in a home in the Buckingham neighborhood on Tuesday.

The Arlington County Police Department said that officers and other public safety workers went to the apartment building in which the maintenance worker found the man’s body, located in the 100 block of N. Thomas St., around 11:25 a.m.

The department said Wednesday that it appeared the man had trauma to the upper part of his body and that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Arlington County Police Department asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call (703) 228-4180 or to provide it through ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Another option is to call Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).