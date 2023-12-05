SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old nurse practitioner from North Carolina has been arrested and charged in Spotsylvania after police say he “inappropriately” touched multiple patients, one of whom was 7 years old.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating 55-year-old Keith Allen Henry of Lewisburg, North Carolina on Nov. 7 after a 7-year-old girl reported an alleged offense which took place at a medical clinic in Spotsylvania.

Henry was arrested in Hanover on Nov. 28 and charged with felony aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 years of age. He was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.

While Henry was in jail, a 35-year-old woman accused him of inappropriately touching her during a medical exam at the same clinic. After investigating, police charged Henry with misdemeanor sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

Anyone with information related to any offenses committed by Henry is asked to call Det. Y. Lecarpentier of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-507-7674.