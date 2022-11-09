PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau of the Prince William Police Department announced on Wednesday that they had arrested a man in connection with multiple cases of sexual assault involving minors.

According to a statement from police, Oscar Estuardo Abad was accused of sexually assaulting three victims — two of whom were under the age of 13 and another was under the age of 18 at the time of their alleged assault — at residences in the Woodbridge and Dumfries areas between 2003 and 2018. Police also said Abad allegedly knew all three victims.

Police said the victims recently told a family member about the assaults, prompting law enforcement to be contacted. Following an investigation, police said detectives obtained arrest warrants for Abad on Oct. 3, 2022.

Virginia State Police officers reportedly found Abad in Fairfax County and arrested him on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.