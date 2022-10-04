PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times at a gathering in a Woodbridge residence.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officers were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Frances Drive for a reported stabbing that had occurred earlier in the evening.

An investigation revealed that the victim, a 32-year-old man, and another man — identified by police as 33-year-old Englis Osmany Carranza Flores of Woodbridge — were attending a gathering at the home when a verbal altercation ensued. According to police, the encounter resulted in Carranza Flores stabbing the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were deemed to be non-life-threatening.

Carranza Flores was eventually located by officers at his residence where he was detained without incident, according to police. He was charged with malicious wounding and is currently being held without bond.