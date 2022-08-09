PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man is in custody after allegedly trying to rob a woman at knifepoint last week.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, officers responded to the 10200 block of Farragut Court in Manassas for a reported attempted robbery.

An investigation revealed the victim — a 27-year-old woman — was walking in a nearby courtyard area when she was approached by a man who was unknown to her.

During the encounter, the suspect — now identified by police as 29-year-old Manuel Gonzalez — reportedly brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property, according to police. The victim reportedly refused to give Gonzalez her property and ran away from the area.

No injuries were reported and no property was taken, according to police.

Police said Gonzalez followed the victim and was confronted by a group of bystanders before running away. Police said a K-9 unit was dispatched to search for Gonzalez but he was not originally found.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Gonzalez was reportedly arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.