ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department after allegedly robbing a gas station café with a butcher knife.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to the Market Street Café at 1111 Rio Road East for a reported armed robbery.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with a store clerk who said they had been assaulted during the encounter. According to police, the suspect had entered the business and displayed a butcher knife. After allegedly demanding and obtaining an undisclosed amount of money from the register, the suspect ran away.

A short time later, the suspect was found on Hillsdale Drive and was arrested by officers without incident.

Albemarle County Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Evin Jose Yanez-Zavala of Albemarle County. Yanez-Zavala was charged with felony robbery and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.