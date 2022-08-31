FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a customer at a Subway sandwich shop at knifepoint.

Tucker Smith, 22, of Madisonville, TN, was arrested on felony charges of attempted robbery and robbery.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, a suspect allegedly entered the Subway restaurant at Central Park Plaza, displayed a knife and demanded money from the cash register.

The Subway employee reportedly ignored the suspect’s demands and instead called 911. According to police, the suspect then turned his attention to a patron eating at a table and demanded money. The victim reportedly gave the suspect cash from his wallet and the suspect ran away from the store.

Upon further investigation, Fredericksburg Police Department identified the suspect as Smith.

Smith is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, according to police.