STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was arrested late last week after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said he fired a handgun from a hotel balcony, according to a report from AP News.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office revealed that deputies were sent to the hotel in Stafford after hotel staff told police a guest had reported hearing gunshots around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, the article from AP News read.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and saw a group of people on the hotel balcony at 1:57 a.m. According to AP News, the people on the balcony appeared to be taking photos while holding a handgun. They stopped taking pictures at around 2:10 a.m., when the suspect took the weapon and leaned against the railing on the balcony.

The video didn’t contain audio but police saw what appeared to be a shell casing discharged above the suspect’s head. The gun owner took back the weapon and the group dispersed, the Sheriff’s Office told AP News.

When police arrived, they found the gun owner, but the person who fired the weapon was not in the room. When the suspect returned, he was arrested and charged with reckless handling, brandishing, shooting in a public area and shooting in a no shooting zone, the article from AP News read.

Authorities told AP News that there were no apparent injuries connected with the incident.

AP News contributed to the reporting in this article.