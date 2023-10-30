FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a man was in custody after a car chase that started in Ashburn and ended in the Tysons Corner area on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:50 p.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) got a call from a person who reported that someone was getting abducted.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect drove away on Loudoun County Parkway. LCSO tried to pull the car over.

The driver disregarded the deputies’ attempts and kept driving into Fairfax County, where officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPS) and troopers with Virginia State Police helped in the chase.

At 2:45 p.m., the driver stopped the car at Chain Bridge Road and Flint Hill Road, got out of the car and tried to carjack another car before being taken into custody.

The man hit many cars during the chase, but no one was hurt.

In a post on the X platform, FCPD said that a man had abducted a woman. LCSO did not say anything further about the initial call or abduction.

FCPD said that Chain Bridge Road was closed at Flint Hill Road while the investigation there was taking place.