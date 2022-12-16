PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who reportedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday morning has now been arrested, according to Prince William County Police.

On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9:16 a.m., Prince William County Police officers responded to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road in Manassas to investigate a theft. The victim, a young girl, initially reported that an unknown man had taken her bike, but then later told police that the man had also sexually assaulted her.

While initial reports said the girl was 12 years old, police have now confirmed she is 13 years old.

According to police, an unknown man had sexually assaulted the girl on Thursday morning after giving her a ride in his truck. An initial suspect description only described the man as Hispanic with black hair and wearing a white t-shirt. Police also released a photo and description of the man’s truck.

Following the initial release of suspect and vehicle information, officers found the truck unoccupied in the Manassas Park Commuter Lot and soon afterwards were able to make contact with the driver.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Sender Juventino Linares Rivera of Manassas. Police confirmed he was not the owner of the truck, but was the driver on the day of the assault.

Linares Rivera was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16 and charged with aggravated sexual battery, abduction, carnal knowledge, attempted rape and attempted strangulation. His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.