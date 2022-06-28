SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) – The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to a shooting that occurred on Saturday, June 18.

The man arrested was 49-year-old Brent David Alford of Spotsylvania County. Alford was charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

The shooting, which took place at around 9:45 p.m., occurred when a vehicle occupied by three juvenile siblings, reportedly drove down Alford’s driveway by mistake. The teens were looking for a party and were lost, according to police.

With the vehicle in his driveway, Alford allegedly began banging on the window of the vehicle, startling the juvenile driver. The juveniles attempted to drive away but while doing so, Alford fired one round from his handgun into the vehicle, according to police. The bullet struck the rear of the vehicle and ended up in the center of the back seat passenger area under the seat cushion after hitting objects in the trunk.

The two juveniles who had been seated in the backseat were reportedly not physically injured.