PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested and charged this week after he allegedly threatened another man with a firearm in a school parking lot following a reported road rage incident in Manassas.

On Sept. 19 at 7:10 a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Independence Nontraditional School, located at 14550 Aden Road in Manassas, was alerted to a report that a person with a gun was in the school parking lot.

According to police, when the SRO and school security officers went to the parking lot, they found the victim, identified as a 56-year-old man, uninjured.

A police investigation revealed that the victim had been involved in a road rage incident with the suspect while driving on Aden Road. According to a statement from Prince William Police, the vehicles of the suspect and the victim were stopped at the intersection of Aden Road and Joplin Road when the suspect brandished a firearm toward the victim.

Shortly after, the victim followed the suspect’s car through the intersection to the parking lot of Independence Nontraditional School, police said. The victim then parked his vehicle behind the suspect’s car and called police.

According to deputies, it was at this point when the suspect got out of his car and brandished a firearm before confronting the victim. After a brief encounter, the suspect got back inside his car and drove away from the area before police arrived in the parking lot, deputies said.

No shots were fired and no physical contact was reported in connection to the encounters between the victim and the suspect.

Following its investigation, the Prince William Police Department determined that the firearm used during the incident was an air pistol.

Police said the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Terry Lynn Hart, of Woodbridge, and arrested on Sept. 19. Hart has been charged with brandishing a firearm on school grounds, brandishing a firearm and disorderly conduct.