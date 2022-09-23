PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police announced that they have arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

On Sept. 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers arrived at the Wells Fargo bank in the 12700 block of Marblestone Drive to investigate reports of a panic alarm being activated.

Police said that as officers were on their way to the scene, they determined that the bank had been robbed and saw a man, later identified as the suspect, leaving the front door of the bank and running toward Prince William Parkway.

The officers and a police dog then chased the suspect, who was seen pulling on several door handles of cars stopped at the traffic signal near the intersection with Ridgefield Road, according to police. The police dog and its handler eventually took the suspect into custody in the roadway

According to a statement from the Prince William Police Department, authorities’ investigation revealed that the suspect — now identified as 41-year-old Peter Mullins, of Woodbridge — entered the bank and approached a teller to hand off a note demanding money. Authorities said the note also implied that Mullins was armed with a bomb.

Mullins allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the bank and running into police in a nearby parking lot, according to a police statement. The note and stolen money were subsequently recovered, and Mullins was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the arrest, police said.

Mullins has been charged with robbery and threats to bomb and is awaiting a court hearing.