PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested the second suspect believed to be involved in a burglary at a Fashion Time store in Woodbridge early last month.

On the morning of June 6, officers arrived at the scene of a reported burglary at a Fashion Time store, located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge. At the scene, the store manager told police that while he was approaching the store, which was not opened at the time, he saw a man and a woman inside. The manager told police that he confronted the two individuals and they fled the scene. The manager then inspected the store and found several watches missing.

Police later discovered through their investigation that the two suspects entered Fashion Time through a security gate, which was later found damaged. Camera footage from surveillance video showed the female suspect running away from the scene of the burglary with items that matched the description of the products that were reported missing from the store, according to police.

On July 8, officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrested the male suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Wayne Cannady Jr., of Woodridge, in connection with the incident. Cannady Jr., has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. He is now awaiting a hearing in court.

Anthony Wayne Cannady Jr. Credit: Prince William Police Department

The female suspect, identified as 34-year-old Khadijah Ayesha Campbell, of Woodbridge, was arrested on June 16 after her involvement in a strong-arm robbery at a local Wawa on June 11. Campbell has been charged with robbery, petit larceny and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.