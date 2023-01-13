LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been indicted for a Loudoun County arson that took place over five years ago thanks to new DNA evidence.

On Nov. 4, 2017, residents of a home on the 17000 block of Tedler Circle in Round Hill called 911 and reported an odor of gasoline. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units arrived on scene and found remains of a fire.

Fire Marshal investigators were called in, determined the fire was intentionally set and began processing the scene for evidence. Investigators found gasoline contaminated latex gloves with a cardboard matchbox on scene. This evidence was collected and examined by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Forensic Science.

At the time, there was no DNA was on file that matched the sample found on the gloves and matchbox. However, as new DNA enters the database, forensic staff can compare the new samples against previously submitted records to check for matches.

On Sept. 16, 2022, the Virginia Department of Forensic Science notified investigators that DNA collected from the latex gloves matched 28-year-old Darrell Segraves. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators collected a DNA sample from Segraves and re-tested it against the original sample. The DNA samples were a match, confirming Segraves had alleged involvement in setting the 2017 fire.

On Jan. 9, 2023, Segraves was indicted by a Loudoun County Circuit Court Grand Jury for one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling. He is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail on an unrelated arson charge of burning an occupied dwelling.