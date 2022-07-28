WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected of indecent exposure at a Lowe’s hardware store in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been arrested and charged.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the store, located at 13720 Smoketown Road on Friday, July 8. It was determined that a man was seen inside the store exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures.

Two weeks later, on Friday, July 22, police identified the man as Alvin Spruill, 59, and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Wednesday, July 27, Spruill turned himself in to police without incident.

Spruill was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. His court date has yet to be determined.