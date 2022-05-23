STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man was arrested for threatening to attack people with a machete on Saturday, May 21.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding a disturbance on Glebe Road.

A victim reported to police that 48-year-old Jarrett Payne of Stafford had displayed a machete and threatened to chop up anyone that bothered him or tried to evict him from his residence. The victim also said that Payne had also threatened to burn down his residence.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Police obtained warrants on Payne for threat to burn, attempted felonious assault, brandishing a machete and assault.

Deputies surrounded Payne’s residence and prepared to make contact but Payne walked out waving a white cloth. He surrendered peacefully and was arrested without incident.

A machete was seized at the scene for evidence.

Payne was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.