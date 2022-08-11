PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding after police say he struck another man with a firearm outside of a McDonald’s in Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a McDonald’s on the 10700 block of Balls Ford Road at 7:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. When they got there, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a head wound.

The man told police he was in the McDonald’s when he saw an acquaintance, identified as 33-year-old Keith Avery Dial, Jr., going into his unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The man left the restaurant to confront Dial and a verbal altercation ensued.

During the encounter, Dial took out a firearm and struck the man in the head with it before leaving the area. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

A week later, on Wednesday Aug. 10, Dial was arrested without incident. He is being charged with brandishing, malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm while committing a felony.