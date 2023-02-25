PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is now in custody for bank robberies he committed in Prince William and Spotsylvania Counties over the last month.

On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10:07 a.m., Prince William County Police officers responded to the Truist Bank on River Ridge Blvd in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

According to police, an unknown man went into the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the bank and walking towards Richmond Highway.

No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Police searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, units with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office responded to the Carter Bank and Trust on Courthouse Road to respond to a bank robbery. Witnesses told officers that the suspect had already left the scene in a car. During the investigation, Spotsylvania officers determined that the description given by witnesses matched the suspect for similar crimes in Prince William County.

After the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office shared evidence they had collected at the scene of the Carter Bank and Trust robbery with the Prince William County Police Department, officers were able to determine that the suspect was 27-year-old David Emanuel Andrews.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office detectives and Prince William County Police officers executed a search warrant at Andrew’s apartment in Dumfries. During this warrant, Andrews was arrested and taken into custody.

Andrews was charged with robbery. His court date is currently pending.