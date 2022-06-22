Adam Helmy (Photo: Prince William Police)

MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing tobacco products from a gas station in Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the Exxon gas station at 7113 Sudley Road at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, for a report of a robbery.

An employee reported that a man came into the store, went behind the counter and began taking tobacco products. When the employee tried to intervene, he was pushed by the suspect, who then ran out of the store.

While searching the area, officers found a man who fit the description the employee gave and arrested him. The man, identified as 42-year-old Adam Helmy, was found to have the missing tobacco products and was charged with robbery and petit larceny.