FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested in Fairfax after police say he tried to abduct a child in the Lincolnia area.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man approached a group of children on the 5000 block of Caryn Court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, took out a knife and grabbed one of the children by the hand.

The child was able to break free from the man, who then ran away. Officers responding to the scene found the suspect nearby and arrested him. The child was not hurt during the incident.

