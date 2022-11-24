FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that they’ve made an arrest in connection to multiple burglaries of restaurants in the Mount Vernon area of the county.

According to police, detectives have been investigating several burglaries of restaurants on Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area since Sunday, Nov. 13, when the Mezcalero Cocina Mexicana on the 8300 block of Richmond Highway was broken into overnight.

Over the next five days, the Mezcalero was broken into two more times. The second time, on the night of Friday, Nov. 18, Mana Pupuseria & Taquieria on the 8100 block of Richmond Highway was broken into as well.

After watching footage captured by the restaurants’ security cameras on the nights the break-ins took place, detectives determined that the suspect was getting inside by smashing windows with a brick.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, officers responded to a report of a larceny at the Walmart on the 7900 block of Richmond Highway. The man arrested, identified as 20-year-old Eliasar Mardiel Flores, was wearing clothes that matched the ones worn by the man seen in the restaurant security camera footage.

After investigating, detectives determined Flores was responsible for the burglaries at the restaurants and charged him with four counts of burglary, four counts of destruction of property, vehicle tampering and petit larceny. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.