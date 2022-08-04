SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested in a homicide investigation after a body deemed suspicious by authorities was discovered inside a burning home, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a release.

At approximately 1:49 p.m. on July 29, a call was placed to the Spotsylvania 911 center about a house fire in the 7500 block of Grand Brooks Road. The Sheriff’s Office said when responding units from the fire and police departments arrived at the scene, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Responders then found the body of an adult male victim inside the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Police and fire marshal investigators determined that the death of the individual was suspicious in nature and transported the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for identification and an autopsy.

The autopsy later revealed that the victim had died from a single gunshot wound to the upper body, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During the time authorities were investigating the incident, they learned that the homeowner’s vehicle was located on Greenes Corner Road in Louisa County on the same day of the house fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle appeared to have been in an accident and was set on fire.

Police subsequently developed a profile of a person of interest after conducting interviews and surveillance. The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old John Christopher Brown, of Spotsylvania, had outstanding probation violation warrants on file.

At 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, police carried out a search warrant at a residence located in the 7600 block of Grand Brooks Road in Spotsylvania County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brown allegedly barricaded himself in the home for a short time before running out of the house, but officers were able to arrest him despite his efforts to escape.

Police said Brown has been charged with second-degree murder, arson and grand larceny auto. He is currently being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Identification of the victim is still pending from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation of this incident is asked to contact Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822 or submit a web tip.