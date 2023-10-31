PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a previously reported shooting in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County Wednesday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 22-year-old Hector Adonis Regaldo was arrested on Oct. 25 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, as well as use of a firearm while committing a felony. The arrest took place in connection to a Virginia shooting that took place on Feb. 6 and left a man injured.

An investigation revealed that the victim arranged to meet a woman from a social media app near the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in Woodbridge. While walking to the location, a man approached and stabbed the victim. As the victim attempted to flee, two additional men, one identified as Regaldo, emerged from a nearby woodline and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.

The case remains active as detectives attempt to identify and locate the other parties involved. The court date for Regaldo is still pending.