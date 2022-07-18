PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested in Dumfries on Friday after a verbal altercation resulted in minor injury and a stolen car.

Police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Dumfries Road in Dumfries on Friday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m. to investigate a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the victim, a 25-year-old woman and an acquaintance, identified as Brenon Eugene Nelson, 32, were involved in a verbal altercation inside a room at the hotel. During the encounter, Nelson grabbed and scratched the victim before preventing her from leaving the room. The victim was eventually able to leave the hotel and got into a van parked nearby. Nelson followed the victim and got inside the car as well, where he then took her wallet.

Both Nelson and the victim then went into the hotel lobby and struggled over the van keys before Nelson took the keys and drove away in the van. Nelson later used the victim’s credit card from the stolen wallet at a nearby business.

The victim reported minor injuries.

Brenon Eugene Nelson, 32, was arrested on Friday after stealing a vehicle and injuring a woman at a Dumfries hotel. Credit: Prince William County Police Department.

Police obtained warrants for Nelson and located him later that evening. Nelson was taken into custody without incident.

Nelson was charged with one count of robbery, one count of abduction, one count of grand larceny, one count of domestic assault & battery, one count of credit card fraud, and three counts of credit card larceny.

His court date is pending and his bond is unavailable.