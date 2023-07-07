FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man accused of victimizing three women, one in Loudoun County and two in Fairfax County, faces charges after weeks of investigation.

Officers took Hien The Dinh, 20, of Stafford County, Va. into custody on Thursday.

“They were bold, they were brazen, they were in broad daylight,” said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis at a news conference Friday. “Disturbing cases by someone who absolutely was not going to stop until we caught him.”

Davis explained that the “we” he mentioned included members of the community who shared doorbell security footage, called police, and who interacted with investigators.

“It was an all-hands-on-deck effort to identify this predator, and that’s exactly what he is, this predator, and stop him before he harmed someone else,” Davis said, noting that the women in the three cases were “traumatized” by what happened to them.

The two crimes in Fairfax County of which The Dinh is accused took place in The Meadows of Chantilly.

Investigators said The Dinh went into a woman’s home in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle around 12 p.m. on May 18. The woman said he tried to assault her sexually. She was able to get away from him. Based on her description of the person who attacked her, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) released a composite sketch.

The Fairfax County Police Department released a composite sketch of the person accused of trying to assault a woman inside her home on Iberia Circle in Chantilly on May 18, 2023. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Then, on May 18, police said The Dinh “forcefully grabbed a woman in an intimate area” and put her in a choke hold while she was in the 14500 block of Northeast Place. In that instance, FCPD was able to release video of the person responsible for the attack. The video came from someone who lives in The Meadows of Chantilly.

Prior to the incidents in Fairfax County, investigators said there was a similar case involving The Dinh in Loudoun County on May 10. That situation involved a woman who said someone grabbed here on the Northern Virginia Community College’s Loudoun County campus. FCPD shared security footage from the college in which the person responsible for the attack could be seen.

Police anticipated that more charges could be brought against The Dinh. They asked anyone with additional information that could help their investigation to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800 and Select Option 3. People also can submit tips anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), online, or using the P3 Tips app.